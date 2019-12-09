Monday, December 09, 2019
     
  5. CAB completely violates the basic form of the Constitution of India, says Manish Tewari

CAB completely violates the basic form of the Constitution of India, says Manish Tewari

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 09, 2019 18:27 IST ]

I want to make it clear that the foundation for two nation theory was laid in 1935 in Ahmedabad by Savarkar in a Hindu Mahasabha session, & not Congress: Manish Tewari

