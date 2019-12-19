Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. CAA protests: Several metro stations closed, large number of protesters enter Red Fort area

News Videos

CAA protests: Several metro stations closed, large number of protesters enter Red Fort area

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 12:59 IST ]
Entry and exit gates at various metro stations were closed in Delhi on Thursday, in view of the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Bill. Commuters in the national capital faced hardships in the early hours of the day due to the closure
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNation wide protest over Citizenship Act, heavy security deployed in several cities Next VideoCAA and NRC will put people back in line just like demonetisation, says Kanhaiya Kumar  