Friday, December 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. CAA protests: Section 144 imposed in 12 stations of North East Delhi

News Videos

CAA protests: Section 144 imposed in 12 stations of North East Delhi

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 11:28 IST ]
Delhi Police: The Police is keeping an eye through five drone cameras in North East Delhi. Section 144 has been imposed in 12 out of 14 stations of North East Delhi. Police is conducting flag march and keeping a close watch on social media accounts.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoLucknow CAA protests: Will confiscate property of violent protestors to recover loss to public property, says Yogi Adityanath Next VideoSuper 100 | December 20, 2019  