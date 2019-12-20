Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  CAA protests: Protestors set vehicle on fire in Delhi's Daryaganj

News Videos

CAA protests: Protestors set vehicle on fire in Delhi's Daryaganj

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 18:44 IST ]

Protestors set a vehicle on fire in Daryaganj.
After a huge crowd had gathered at Daryganj in Delhi, Delhi Police has resorted to using water canons to disperse the protesting crowd.

