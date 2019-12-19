Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. CAA protest: Protesters torch Police Chowki, attack TV channel's OB Van in Lucknow

News Videos

CAA protest: Protesters torch Police Chowki, attack TV channel's OB Van in Lucknow

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 18:11 IST ]
Protesters in Lucknow torched a police station amid massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act. Several vehicles were also set ablaze in the city.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCricket Ki Baat: Virat Kohli and co. produce dominant performance against Windies to level series 1-1