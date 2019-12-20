Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  5. CAA protest: Protesters pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post in Lucknow

CAA protest: Protesters pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post in Lucknow

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 6:43 IST ]
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, in a bid to control the swelling protests, warned that anyone caught vandalising public property would risk confiscation of their properties. The stern warning from the CM came as protestors clashed with the police
