CAA Protest: Massive protest in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 13:41 IST ]

Internet services will remain suspended in the Rajasthan capital from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday in wake of protest being staged by a community against the Citizen Amendment Act and the protest march being taken out by the ruling Congress, to be led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

