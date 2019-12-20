Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  CAA protest in Delhi: Vehicle torched, police use water cannon in Daryaganj

CAA protest in Delhi: Vehicle torched, police use water cannon in Daryaganj

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 20:27 IST ]

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Delhi's Daryaganj on Friday. The agitators set a vehicle on fire during the violent protests. They also pelted stones on police, following which the cops resorted to usage of water cannons to disperse the protesters. Slippers, shoes, and stones were seen all across the road after the incident.

