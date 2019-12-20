Friday, December 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. CAA Protest: Asaduddin Owaisi urges to people to protest peacefully

News Videos

CAA Protest: Asaduddin Owaisi urges to people to protest peacefully

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 12:40 IST ]
A Owaisi in meeting: Have to oppose this act strongly,but only after taking police permission&peacefully. As you know in Lucknow&Delhi,there was police brutality& violence,in Mangaluru two Muslims died.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCAA Protests: Delhi Police takes help of drones to keep tab on law and order situation Next VideoAmid high alert in Delhi, Congress leaders protest outside Amit Shah's residence; police detain protesters  