Updated on: August 05, 2023 12:21 IST

Bulldozer Action In Nuh: Bulldozer action on illegal houses in Nuh!

Bulldozer action on illegal houses in Nuh for the third day as well! Haryana Police Bulldozer action is going on in Mewat today... Administration is fully prepared to run bulldozers at 9 places.
