Updated on: February 01, 2023 10:01 IST

Budget Session: Will the budget be able to fulfill the expectations of the people?

The general budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented in the Parliament on 1 February 2023 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In such a situation, the income tax payers, especially the salaried class, are pinning high hopes on the present government to bring some tax relief