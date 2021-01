Budget Session 2021: President Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament

After extensive deliberations, the Parliament passed three important farm reforms. The agri reforms will benefit more than 10 crore small farmers immediately. Many political parties had given full support to these reforms from time to time only after realizing these benefits to small farmers. At present, the implementation of these laws has been stayed by the country's highest court. My government will respect and follow the Supreme Court's decision in full respect.