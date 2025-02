Updated on: February 01, 2025 12:34 IST

Budget 2025: Big Win for Middle Class as Sitharaman Announces No Income Tax Till Rs 12 Lakh

In recognition of the significant contribution of the middle class to the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated, "We have consistently reduced tax burdens over time. I am pleased to announce that there will be no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakhs."