Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Budget 2022: 2022 to witness roll out of 5G services, announces Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech

News Videos

Updated on: February 01, 2022 15:00 IST

Budget 2022: 2022 to witness roll out of 5G services, announces Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech

While giving her budget speech in the Indian parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the Union Govt has plans to roll out 5G services in the country in the current financial year.
Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022 Nirmala Sitharaman Digital Currency RBI

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News