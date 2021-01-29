Friday, January 29, 2021
     
Budget 2021: 18 opposition parties to boycott President Kovind's joint address

The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start. The session will start with the President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both Houses.
