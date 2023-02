Updated on: February 25, 2023 13:50 IST

BSP MLA Raju Pal News: First Raju Pal was killed, now the witness was gunned down

The witness was murdered with a bomb-gun. In Prayagraj, once again, there has been a murder in the war of supremacy. Umesh Pal, the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead 18 years ago. The Bahubali Atiq Ahmed Gang's murder is the allegation.