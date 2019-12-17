Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
  5. Bridge connecting Jamnagar to Kutch in Morbi collapses, no injury reported

Bridge connecting Jamnagar to Kutch in Morbi collapses, no injury reported

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 16:46 IST ]
Bridge connecting Jamnagar to Kutch in Morbi collapses, no injury reported. Due to this bridge collapse, all claims of repairing the old bridge on the highway of Gujarat have been exposed.
