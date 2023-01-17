Updated on: January 17, 2023 9:09 IST

Breaking News: अलीगढ़ में मामूली बात पर दो गुटों में पथराव | Aligarh | Hindi News | UttarPradesh

Aligarh News: Two groups pelted stone at each other on a minor issue in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Cops intervened and stopped them. Situation is under control, said Police official.