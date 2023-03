Updated on: March 18, 2023 14:37 IST

Breaking News: Lahore to Islamabad... Big accident in Imran's convoy, 3 vehicles collided with each other

Breaking News: Lahore to Islamabad... Big accident in Imran's convoy, 3 vehicles collided with each other . Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has an appearance in Islamabad. But on the way there was an accident in Imran's convoy. Three vehicles of Imran's convoy collided with each other.