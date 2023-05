Updated on: May 15, 2023 12:16 IST

Breaking News: Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav can visit the divine court of Bageshwar Baba

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar In Patna: More crowd is gathering than expected in the story happening in Naubatpur, Patna. Political parties are surprised to see Baba's craze. There is news that Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav can meet Baba Bageshwar Dham today.