Monday, September 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Breaking News: Chandrababu Naidu, Arrested In Alleged Corruption Case

News Videos

Updated on: September 11, 2023 8:36 IST

Breaking News: Chandrababu Naidu, Arrested In Alleged Corruption Case

In connection with a 371 crore corruption scandal, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been sent to judicial detention for 14 days.
Chandrababu Arrest Chandrababu Arrest News Chandrababu Arrest In Nandyal Chandrababu Naidu Arrest Chandrababu Arrested Chandrababu About His Arrest

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News