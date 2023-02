Updated on: February 09, 2023 15:36 IST

Breaking News: BJP's ruckus against Kejriwal's government BJP vs AAP | Top News in Hindi

BJP supporters demonstrated against the Kejriwal administration over the espionage case.In the espionage case, the CBI has sought permission from the LG to prosecute several officials, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of the Kejriwal government.