Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh have doubled in the past 24-hours with 80 new infections being reported on Tuesday
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 3rd Covid-19 wave in India likely to peak by February

News Videos

Updated on: December 29, 2021 11:37 IST

3rd Covid-19 wave in India likely to peak by February

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to peak in February, 2022. While Covid-19 cases triggered by Omicron are fast spreading in India and some states have started imposing restrictions.

news Covid 19 Cases Omicron variant India

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News