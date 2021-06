Breaking News: 2 Women fall into open manhole at Mumbai’s Bhandup area | Watch

As heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, two women had a narrow escape as they fell into an open manhole in Bhandup area on Wednesday. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday had directed officials to ensure all precautions are taken to protect citizens. Chahal undertook a high-level meeting with ward officials, along with officials from other agencies.