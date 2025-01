Updated on: January 06, 2025 11:40 IST

BPSC Protest: Prashant Kishor arrested amid hunger strike in Patna, to be produced in court

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor has been arrested and will be produced before court for holding a dharna at a restricted site. Kishor, who was on an indefinite strike, was detained by Patna police at around 4 a.m. on Monday, and upon medical examination, he is now arrested.