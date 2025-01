Updated on: January 03, 2025 16:03 IST

BPSC Protest: Pappu Yadav's supporters block railway tracks in Patna, police disperses crowd

Supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav organized a 'rail roko' protest at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station to show solidarity with students protesting against the BPSC. However, the police promptly intervened and dispersed the gathering.