Updated on: January 05, 2025 15:37 IST

BPSC Exams: Prashant Kishor supports BPSC aspirants, believing in the power of people

Prashant Kishor supported the ongoing BPSC protests in Patna and criticized Nitish Kumar for neglecting people's concerns. Kishor emphasized the need for Bihar's residents to awaken and prioritize a better future for their children beyond divisions like religion and caste.