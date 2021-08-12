Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
  5. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain receives grand welcome at Guwahati airport

Published on: August 12, 2021 12:41 IST

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain receives grand welcome at Guwahati airport

Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain arrived at Guwahati airport on August 12. She received a rousing welcome at the airport. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the star boxer.
