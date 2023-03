Updated on: March 09, 2023 7:35 IST

Bollywood director and actor Satish Kaushik passed away. Anupam Kher tweeted and informed

Bollywood director and actor Satish Kaushik passed away. Anupam Kher gave the information by tweeting. Anupam Kher gave information about the death of Satish Kaushik by tweeting... I put a full stop on 45 years of friendship.