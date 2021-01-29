Friday, January 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Blast Near Israel Embassy: Alert at all airports, security tightened at govt buildings

News Videos

Blast Near Israel Embassy: Alert at all airports, security tightened at govt buildings

While no one was injured in the blast which was reportedly triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), glasses of several vehicles were shattered due to the explosion.
Delhi Blast Israel Embassy

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News