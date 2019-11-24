Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
  5. BJP should prove majority at the earliest: Kapil Sibal pleads immediate floor test

BJP should prove majority at the earliest: Kapil Sibal pleads immediate floor test

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 24, 2019 13:34 IST ]

Sena Lawyer KApil Sibal says Supreme Court should order floor test today itself. If BJP has a majority, let them prove in assembly. If they don’t, let us stake the claim.

