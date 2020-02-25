Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
News Videos

BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals everyone to maintain peace in Delhi

Speaking on the violence in North-East Delhi since yesterday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on February 24 appealed people to stop violence as it won't yield anything.

