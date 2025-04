BJP's Dilip Ghosh Slams TMC Over Alleged Video Of Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee's Public Brawl Speaking on the alleged video of a spat between TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh attacked TMC and said that "TMC is in a crisis and because of that Bengal is also in crisis, now the party had been taken over by anti-social elements."