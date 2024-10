Updated on: October 09, 2024 10:16 IST

BJP's Anurag Thakur says Congress' 'Khata-Khat' model has failed as BJP wins majority in Haryana

Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Congress' 'Khata-Khat' model has failed in Haryana and it is the policies of PM Modi that are continuously benefiting the BJP.