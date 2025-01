Updated on: January 04, 2025 17:39 IST

BJP releases first list of candidates for Delhi elections, fields Kailash Gahlot from this seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released the first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Kailash Gahlot who had recently quit the AAP has been fielded from this seat. In other big contests, the BJP has fielded Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri and others.