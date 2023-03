Updated on: March 15, 2023 20:48 IST

BJP on Congress: How Sudhanshu Trivedi ripped apart Congress for calling Gautam Adani corrupt?

The country's parliament has not been functioning for three days, but this time the matter is reversed. Till now the opposition was demanding an inquiry on Adani, but today the Congress marched to the ED office to complain about the Adani case to the ED.