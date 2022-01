Updated on: January 27, 2022 21:00 IST

BJP never offered me a ticket to contest from Panaji: Utpal Parrikar to India TV

Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar wanted to contest polls from Panaji, the seat represented by his father in the Legislative Assembly. The BJP, however, preferred Atanasio Babush Monserrate, a Congress alum, over Utpal from Panaji. Monserrate is a sitting MLA and a former Congress leader.