Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. BJP MP Swapandas writes to PM Modi, informs him about the political violence in Birbhum

News Videos

BJP MP Swapandas writes to PM Modi, informs him about the political violence in Birbhum

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 14:10 IST ]

BJP MP Swapandas writes to PM Modi, informs him about the political violence in Birbhum

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPosters not to allow Digvijaya Singh to enter temple spotted in Bhopal Next VideoYogi Govt completes 2.5 yrs, CM Yogi Adityanath says, people perception towards UP has now changed  