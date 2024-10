Updated on: October 08, 2024 12:24 IST

BJP leads in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat | Haryana Election Result 2024 The early trends of votes counting for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 made a surprise turn as it showed that BJP made a bounceback and took a lead over 48 seats, which mean, the ruling may retain Haryana.