Friday, December 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. BJP leaders slam Rahul Gandhi for 'Rape in India' remark, demand apology

News Videos

BJP leaders slam Rahul Gandhi for 'Rape in India' remark, demand apology

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 14:59 IST ]

The leaders belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday protested strongly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark. The protest rocked the Parliament on the last day of the winter session with the BJP leaders demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi. All the women BJP members gathered at one side sloganeering "Rahul Gandhi Mafi Mango (Rahul Gandhi apologies), "We want justice". The opposition also stood on their seat rejecting the allegations against Rahul Gandhi.

Following the uproar, Rahul Gandhi refused to aplogise, saying he would never apologise and instead demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out his old video in which he claimed that Delhi had turned into a "rape capital" under the UPA dispensation. "As far as their (BJP's) demand for apologising, I am never going to apologise to them," Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

 

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoRahul Gandhi's comments on 'Rape in India' deplorable: BJP MP Rupa Ganguly Next VideoDopahar 10 | December 13, 2019  