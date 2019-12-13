The leaders belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday protested strongly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark. The protest rocked the Parliament on the last day of the winter session with the BJP leaders demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi. All the women BJP members gathered at one side sloganeering "Rahul Gandhi Mafi Mango (Rahul Gandhi apologies), "We want justice". The opposition also stood on their seat rejecting the allegations against Rahul Gandhi.
Following the uproar, Rahul Gandhi refused to aplogise, saying he would never apologise and instead demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out his old video in which he claimed that Delhi had turned into a "rape capital" under the UPA dispensation. "As far as their (BJP's) demand for apologising, I am never going to apologise to them," Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.
Aaj Ki Baat: How Centre is trying to curb unrest from spreading in Assam over CAB | Dec 12, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: How Rajya Sabha passed Citizenship Amendment Bill | Dec 11, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: What Muslims are saying about Citizenship Amendment Bill | Dec 10, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: Why Amit Shah said, Congress partitioned India on religious lines | Dec 9. 2019
3rd T20I: Batsmen shine as India crush West Indies by 67 runs to clinch series 2-1
Virat Kohli and Co. brace for series finale against Windies at Wankhede
2nd T20I: India exposed after batting first again as West Indies level series with 8-wicket win
Misbah-ul-Haq under criticism as pressure mounts due to Pakistan's poor performances
Ombudsman accepts Rajat Sharma's request to relieve him as DDCA President
Aaj Ka Viral: Video of Pak army and police assaulting locals surfaces on social media
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday, December 13, 2019
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | December 12, 2019
Special Report: How happy are the people with the work of PM Modi
Portfolio allocation to ministers; Sharad Pawar's birthday and everything that happened today
Recommended Video
Top News
Latest News