The leaders belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday protested strongly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark. The protest rocked the Parliament on the last day of the winter session with the BJP leaders demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi. All the women BJP members gathered at one side sloganeering "Rahul Gandhi Mafi Mango (Rahul Gandhi apologies), "We want justice". The opposition also stood on their seat rejecting the allegations against Rahul Gandhi.

Following the uproar, Rahul Gandhi refused to aplogise, saying he would never apologise and instead demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out his old video in which he claimed that Delhi had turned into a "rape capital" under the UPA dispensation. "As far as their (BJP's) demand for apologising, I am never going to apologise to them," Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.