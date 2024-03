Updated on: March 16, 2024 11:34 IST

BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO Act | A Look At POCSO And Its Salient Features

According to reports, Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO ACT for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Here's a look at the salient features of POCSO and its legal framework.