  5. BJP is deliberately spreading hatred, says Akhilesh Yadav

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 13:41 IST ]

Akhilesh Yadav, ex-CM & SP leader: As far as riots are concerned, those inciting riots are sitting in the govt itself. Only those sitting in the govt will be benefitted by riots. BJP is deliberately spreading hatred, scaring people. They have failed on the front of real issues.

