Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. BJP hold a rally in West Bengal's Kolkata to support Citizenship Amendment Act

News Videos

BJP hold a rally in West Bengal's Kolkata to support Citizenship Amendment Act

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 9:38 IST ]
Kangana Ranaut on CitizenshipAct: When you protest, the first thing that's imp is that you don't turn violent. In our population, only 3-4% ppl pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDelhi records season's lowest temperature at 6 degrees on Tuesday Next VideoTruck carrying abandoned India Post aircraft gets stuck under bridge in Durgapur  