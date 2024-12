Updated on: December 09, 2024 18:02 IST

BJP claims Sonia Gandhi Linked To Body Funded By Soros That Wants J&K's Secession-What's The Matter?

The BJP has alleged that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is connected to an organisation funded by the George Soros Foundation, which has ‘backed’ the idea of Kashmir as an ‘independent nation.’ Watch the video to know the whole matter.