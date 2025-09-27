Welcome User!
Sign In / Register
Sign Out
Dark Mode
Videos
Aap Ki Adalat
Aaj Ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
Kurukshetra
Haqiqat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
India
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Haryana
Chhattisgarh
Gujarat
West Bengal
Jammu & Kashmir
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
North East
Photos
Video
Web Stories
Sports
Entertainment
News
Tech
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Astrology
Entertainment
Bollywood
TV
OTT
Reviews
Regional
Hollywood
Korean
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Photos
India
Sports
Entertainment
World
Fashion
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Food
Travel
Beauty
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Spirituality
Events
Education
Higher Studies
Career
Results
Jobs
Technology
Gadgets
Reviews
Web Stories
Business
markets
Personal Finance
Income Tax
Web Stories
World
Astrology
Health
Live Cricket Score
LiveTV
Science
Auto
Brand Content
Pincode
Topic
Elections
Trending
Fact-check
Explainers
Crime
Home
Videos
India
Bihar Elections
Asia Cup
World
Sports
Entertainment
Tech
Photos
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Explainer
Advertisement
News
Video
News
BIHAR TOP 10: Watch the big news of Bihar
News
Aap ki Adalat
Aaj ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
kurukshetra
Hakikat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Updated on:
September 27, 2025 10:10 IST
BIHAR TOP 10: Watch the big news of Bihar
Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Samastipur today... will hold meetings with BJP leaders and workers from several districts in Sarai Ranjan and Forbesganj.
Advertisement
Related Videos
Super 100: Watch today's 100 big news in a quick Way
Muqabla : Pakistan's 'final' punishment is just hours away
MiG-21 Takes Final Flight: Rajnath Singh attends Grand Farewell Ceremony in Chandigarh
Advertisement
Latest Videos
Yoga with Swami Ramdev: Leaky Gut Syndrome - Stress Increases the Risk of Diseases
Aaj ka Rashifal, 27 Sept, 2025: Auspicious Time: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ki Baat : Who created the unrest in Bareilly ?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why Munir And Sharif Got Embarrassed In America?
Speed News: Rajnath Singh Bids Farewell to MiG-21, Calls It 'National Pride'
Trump's 100% Pharmaceutical Tariff: Is India at Risk? Will Big Pharma Shift to U.S. Plants?
Aap Ki Adalat
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Anupam Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full interview with Rajat Sharma
View All
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat : Which countries possess the technology to launch missiles from trains?
Aaj Ki Baat : Whose Muslims are they? Lalu, Nitish, Prashant Kishor, or Owaisi?
Aaj Ki Baat : Roads turned into ponds; cars submerged in water near expensive apartments
Aaj Ki Baat : GST 2.0 implemented; which items have become cheaper?
Aaj Ki Baat: Is Rahul Gandhi provoking Gen-Z?
Aaj Ki Baat : Rahul Gandhi's "bomb" had no impact; the Election Commission is no pushover!
Aaj Ki Baat : The 'handshake' controversy has shaken Pakistan.
Aaj Ki Baat : Why did Pakistan cry in front of America?
View All
Astrology
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 26 Sept, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, Sept. 25, 2025: Auspicious Muhurat: Find out what your stars are saying today from Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 24 Sept, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 23 Sept, 2025: Auspicious Time: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 22 Sept, 2025 :Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 21 Sept, 2025: Auspicious Time: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 20 Sept, 2025 :Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 19 Sept, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
View All
Yoga
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Bone disease is ruining posture in youth. Yoga will keep the body strong.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Why are diseases becoming fatal in India?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Learn 'Health Mantra of the 40th Year' on India TV
Yoga with Swami Ramdev: The hidden signs of disease in tears: Can watery eyes reveal your health status?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Big revelation in UNICEF report, for which people obesity has become the biggest enemy?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will damaged brain neurons be repaire, how will the risk of dementia be reduced?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Weakness in heart muscles without increasing blood pressure, is AIIMS study alerting?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which 5 yogas will stop the attack on the heartbeat?
View All
Kurukshetra
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : What does Priyanka and Sonia's love for Gaza say?
Coffee in Kurukshetra: Does Trump himself not know what he will do?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Does Modi understand that America is not a friend of anyone?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : How Modi won over his opponents?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What makes Modi angry?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Rahul Gandhi losing the Bihar elections too?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Is Narendra Modi the most popular Prime Minister?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How much does Bihar trust On Tejashwi's promises?
View All
Haqikat Kya Hai
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Is Congress playing with fire against Modi?
Haqikat Kya Hai : Munir is stunned; PoK is definitely lost!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir will not be able to protect Hafiz Saeed for much longer.
Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's victory predicted, lottery worth Rs 140 crore drawn
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will India again attack on Pakistan on 25th September ?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Pakistanis claim that Modi is hatching a dangerous plan.
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Pakistan surrendered in just one hour on September 17!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Narendra Modi has prepared a hit list of terrorists
View All
Muqabla
Muqabla : A controversy that started in UP, could it lead to unrest in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka as well?
Muqabla : Which party will form the government in 'extremely backward' Bihar?
Muqabla : Brahmin, Thakur, Yadav, Kurmi – let's put aside caste-based arrogance!
Muqabla : Is Narendra Modi at his best during the GST reforms?
Muqabla : An anti-Modi poster, Waqf's new calendar?
Muqabla: Have India-US relations improved now?
Muqabla: Rahul-Mamata-Owaisi, Modi's open challenge on infiltration?
Muqabla: Hope for throne from Waqf, Rahul and Owaisi recharged?
Muqabla: Are Modi's opponents scaring in the name of Nepal?
View All
Entertainment
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute
Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony
Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita
Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend
Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock
View All
Sports
Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win
Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say
Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj
Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide
India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe
Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie
Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup
View All
Lifestyle
Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?
Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?
View All
Oh My God
OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click
IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
View All
\