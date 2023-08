Updated on: August 25, 2023 8:18 IST

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Massive crowd in trains and buses, students forced to stay at railway platforms

The written exam for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 is to be conducted from August 24 to 26. This resulted in a huge crowd in trains, buses and hotels being jampacked as over 8.15 lakh students are to appear for the exam. Students, who are travelling in overcrowded trains.