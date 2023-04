Updated on: April 05, 2023 8:19 IST

Bihar Sharif Clash: People in Nalanda saw unforgettable violence for two consecutive days

Gulshan, who was shot dead by the rioters in the violence in Bihar Sharif, and his family are in bad condition. Gulshan's brother Vikas told India TV one thing after another: What happened on the day of violence? Where did the bullet come from, and what happened after Gulshan was shot?