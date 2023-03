Updated on: March 07, 2023 13:15 IST

Bihar: Rabri was questioned yesterday; Lalu faces questions today. 4 hours question and answer in Patna

Between 2004 and 2009, Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government. It is alleged that there was a scam in railway recruitment when Lalu was the railway minister... It is alleged that land and plots were taken from the applicants in exchange for getting jobs.