Updated on: April 05, 2023 22:22 IST

Bihar Communal Tension: Has Owaisi and BJP collusion worsened the situation, listen to the answer

Bihar Communal Tension: There was a lot of uproar in the Bihar Assembly today regarding the Nalanda and Sasaram riots. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a big attack on the riots without naming Amit Shah for the first time. Describing Owaisi as an agent of BJP, he also blamed him for the Bihar riots.