Updated on: April 02, 2023 11:35 IST

Bihar Communal Clash: Violence spread to four districts of Bihar, Firing after the flag march in Nalanda

Bihar Communal Clash: The tension that started in one district of Bihar on Ram Navami has now spread to four districts. Violence has continued in Sasaram since Thursday, and now this violence has reached Bhagalpur via Nalanda, Gaya.